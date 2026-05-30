The Woman Who Secretly Saved Star Wars Has Passed Away

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Behind every great man is a great woman. Cliché, or simple truth? For "Star Wars," it was the latter. Film editor Marcia Lucas has passed away at age 80 from cancer. Her family released the following statement (per the San Francisco Chronicle):

"Marcia was a force. A true trailblazer for women in film and one of the most influential editors in cinematic history; she helped redefine what film editing could be and paved the way for generations of women who followed."

That epitaph is no exaggeration, because Lucas edited one of the most important films ever made: the original 1977 "Star Wars," of course directed by her then-husband George Lucas. (She was one of three credited editors on the film, alongside Paul Hirsch and Richard Chew, and they won an Oscar for Best Film Editing together.)

"Star Wars" alone could cement Marcia Lucas' legacy, but that's not all. Her editing resume also included several of Martin Scorsese's earliest films, "Taxi Driver" among them. (This was before Scorsese's decades-long partnership with editor Thelma Schoonmaker, from "Raging Bull" on.)

Marcia Lucas' last feature editing credit was on "Return of the Jedi." She and George Lucas divorced in 1983, which she later attributed to his workaholism while working on the "Star Wars" films. Though she had no material involvement in later "Star Wars" films, Marcia Lucas wasn't shy about weighing in on the "Star Wars" prequel and sequel trilogies.

However, there's a very real chance that without Marcia Lucas, there'd be no more "Star Wars" films past 1977 — no "Return of the Jedi," and certainly no prequels or sequels. How tragically ironic she may have saved the film that killed her marriage to the man who directed it.