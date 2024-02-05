Why An Oscar Win For Martin Scorsese's Raging Bull Devastated Thelma Schoonmaker

If Martin Scorsese is the greatest living filmmaker, then Thelma Schoonmaker is the greatest living film editor. It takes great craft and an understanding of film rhythm to assemble threeish-hour cuts that never run out of energy, and that's what Schoonmaker has done time after time with "Goodfellas," "The Departed," "The Wolf of Wall Street," and so forth.

Scorsese and Schoonmaker are an inseparable creative duo; they've been working together for more than 50 years. They met at New York University in the 1960s and she edited his feature debut, "Who's That Knocking at My Door." Schoonmaker has since edited every film that Scorsese directed going back to 1980's "Raging Bull." That hiatus in the 1970s wasn't due to a falling out; it was because Schoonmaker wasn't willing to play ball with member requirements for the Motion Picture Editors Guild. Specifically, the Guild demanded an aspiring member spend eight years total as an apprentice/assistant, even though Schoonmaker was already Oscar-nominated for editing the 1970 documentary "Woodstock."

For "Raging Bull," Schoonmaker took home the Best Film Editing Oscar, one of two the film won (the other was Best Actor for Robert De Niro as Jake LaMotta). However, as Schoonmaker recounted in a new interview with Total Film magazine, she felt only sorrow that night — because Scorsese, who lost his first Best Director nomination, couldn't share in her glory.