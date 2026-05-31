Why Bobby From Backrooms Looks So Familiar
What are the Backrooms, and how did they originate? This question lingers in the minds of those yet to be acquainted with Kane Parsons' viral internet creepypasta in conjunction with his latest film adaptation, "Backrooms." Even if you're well-versed in the extensive community lore, "Backrooms" ventures into its familiar liminal space with brand new characters. Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor), the down-on-his-luck owner of a furniture store called Cap'n Clark's Ottoman Empire, and his therapist, Dr. Mary Kline (Renate Reinsve) are at the center of this anxiety-inducing mystery. Clark stumbles into the Backrooms in the same way almost every does: He no-clips through a wall and is stunned by the eeriness of this unnatural space. Worried about her patient's mental health, Dr. Kline has no choice but to follow.
Dealing with the horrors of a liminal space with endless dead-ends is no joke, which is why Clark enlists the help of his employees. One of them is Bobby, played by Finn Bennett. You'll have to watch the film to understand Bobby's role in the greater scheme of things, and there's a reason why Bennett looks so familiar. Bennett kicked off his career as a child actor by appearing in an episode of "Top Boy," a crime drama thriller created and written by his father, Ronan Bennett. Then on, Bennett appeared in the BBC One adaptation of "Cider with Rosie," post which he secured a recurring role as Ewen in the 2017 psychological thriller, "Liar."
Bennett's feature film debut was William Nicholson's "Hope Gap," but the actor went on to appear in a string of television shows like "Kiri," "Domina," and "Black Doves." That said, the role that put Bennett on the map was that of Peter Prior in "True Detective: Night Country," where he starred alongside Jodie Foster and Fiona Shaw.
Two prominent television roles highlight Finn Bennett's incredible range
Bennett's Peter in "True Detective: Night Country" is an understated presence, especially with Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) constantly clashing with visceral intensity. Peter wants to be a model cop, which is the exact opposite of what his father, Hank Prior (John Hawkes), is like. Although Peter's personal conflicts pale in comparison to the astounding conspiracy that runs through the series, his arc steadily builds up to a deeply tragic climax. Bennett imbues Peter with a charming sense of naivety, which is tempered by his competence as an up-and-coming detective. Even when chaos reigns, he throws himself into the case and arrives at key breakthroughs, making Peter the true (and overlooked) MVP of the HBO show.
While Peter inspires us to root for him and everything that his good in the world, Bennett's Prince Aerion Targaryen from "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" compels us to wish him the worst. Brash, arrogant, and cruel, Aerion tarnishes the Targaryen legacy due to his utter disregard for rules or any civil decorum, for that matter. This is contrasted against the compassion of Baelor (Bertie Carvel), whose sense of fairness allows our protagonist, Dunk (Peter Claffey), to make a mark in the pages of Westerosi history. Much of the conflict in the show stems from Aerion's stubborn villainy, and it is no surprise that he will continue to be a menace in the upcoming second season.
The gap between Peter (a grounded do-gooder) and Aerion (a lawless evil-doer) is immense, but Bennett knocks it out of the park in both roles. The actor also appeared in Alex Garland's 2025 film, "Warfare," and in the British thriller series, "Prisoner."
"Backrooms" is in theaters now.