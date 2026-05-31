Why Bobby From Backrooms Looks So Familiar

What are the Backrooms, and how did they originate? This question lingers in the minds of those yet to be acquainted with Kane Parsons' viral internet creepypasta in conjunction with his latest film adaptation, "Backrooms." Even if you're well-versed in the extensive community lore, "Backrooms" ventures into its familiar liminal space with brand new characters. Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor), the down-on-his-luck owner of a furniture store called Cap'n Clark's Ottoman Empire, and his therapist, Dr. Mary Kline (Renate Reinsve) are at the center of this anxiety-inducing mystery. Clark stumbles into the Backrooms in the same way almost every does: He no-clips through a wall and is stunned by the eeriness of this unnatural space. Worried about her patient's mental health, Dr. Kline has no choice but to follow.

Dealing with the horrors of a liminal space with endless dead-ends is no joke, which is why Clark enlists the help of his employees. One of them is Bobby, played by Finn Bennett. You'll have to watch the film to understand Bobby's role in the greater scheme of things, and there's a reason why Bennett looks so familiar. Bennett kicked off his career as a child actor by appearing in an episode of "Top Boy," a crime drama thriller created and written by his father, Ronan Bennett. Then on, Bennett appeared in the BBC One adaptation of "Cider with Rosie," post which he secured a recurring role as Ewen in the 2017 psychological thriller, "Liar."

Bennett's feature film debut was William Nicholson's "Hope Gap," but the actor went on to appear in a string of television shows like "Kiri," "Domina," and "Black Doves." That said, the role that put Bennett on the map was that of Peter Prior in "True Detective: Night Country," where he starred alongside Jodie Foster and Fiona Shaw.