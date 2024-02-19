Let's Talk About Peter Prior, The Overlooked MVP Of True Detective: Night Country

The world of Ennis is an unforgiving one, where almost every individual has a reason to desperately guard their real selves, including Danvers and Navarro, who have a lot of unprocessed trauma to heal from. While Peter also finds himself in a pretty uncomfortable situation — where he is asked to choose between his job and his family while being pulled in a hundred different directions — he is one of the most honest, level-headed people in the town. Although his detective skills are not immediately apparent (given how Danvers dominates every scene with him, being his senior officer), it is clear that Peter's meticulous behind-the-scenes legwork is why the detectives are able to connect the dots at all.

When Danvers first arrives at the Tsalal research base, Peter immediately gets to work and smartly establishes connections between Tsalal and Silver Sky Mine. In episode 2, Peter informs Danvers that Tuttle United is financing the base covertly, and his investigation into this matter down the line explains why Silver Sky might have a vested interest in covering up the researcher case, along with the Annie K. murder. Moreover, as Hank's reputation as an officer isn't the best, Peter takes a massive personal risk by retrieving the Annie K. case files from his father's home and handing them to Danvers. Although Hank interprets it as an act of betrayal, his direct involvement with the case proves that Peter did the right thing by doing so.

Moreover, Peter is the one who connects Annie K./Raymond Clark with Oliver Tagaq, while also finding out the seminal link between Otis Heiss and the ice caves. Heiss ends up being the catalyst for everything that goes down in episode 5, and Danvers could have never cornered him without Prior's competent detective skills.