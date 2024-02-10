True Detective: Night Country Reveals Another Possible Explanation For The Spiral

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "True Detective: Night Country."

Is "True Detective" messing with us, or are all those major fan theories out there officially off the mark? In fairness, there have been a few loose threads intentionally left dangling over our heads throughout the season, driving speculation among viewers into a fever pitch over all the potential explanations (supernatural or otherwise) that could be offered by what's sure to be a gripping finale. But perhaps that's the one downside of a series drawing comparisons to a mystery-box show like "Lost." When certain developments hint at something much more mundane, fans can't help but feel like the wind has just been sucked right out of their sails. That seems to be the case with episode 5, which offered up one possible hint at what that creepy-looking spiral symbol really means.

In a bit of a curveball, this latest hour of "Night Country" took its foot off the pedal and opted for a more deliberate sense of pacing — until those shocking final few minutes, that is. But before we got there, one unexpected scene between Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) and her lover Eddie Qavvik (Joel D. Montgrand) appeared to shed some light on the mystery behind the spiral. According to a local, it has traditionally been used as a warning to keep people away from exceptionally thin areas of ice located out in the Night Country, or the network of underground caves where Annie Kowtuk (Nivi Pedersen) is believed to have been murdered. But is that all there is behind a symbol that's been linked with cult activity, both in "Night Country" and obviously in season 1 ... or is this just one big red herring?