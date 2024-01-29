True Detective: Night Country's Polar Bear Isn't The Season's Only Major Parallel With Lost

Warning: This article contains spoilers up to the latest episode of "True Detective: Night Country."

Right from the start, "True Detective: Night Country" came with almost sky-high expectations of everything it needed to live up to, both from within and without. Ever since season 1 of HBO's breakthrough 2014 series hit the ground running in one of the prestige network's most acclaimed and engrossing debuts ever, the ongoing fourth season faced all kinds of pressure to channel the best of the series' heyday. But as much as creator Issa López has managed to effectively bring things full circle, what about the show's more spiritual predecessors? In many ways, the first season's success in teasing out a central mystery that had most fans eager for a supernatural twist and introduced all sorts of unsettling mythology to obsess over hearkened back to another pop culture-defining phenomenon roughly ten years ahead of time — one that "Night Country" feels more beholden to than anything else.

Long before viewers scrambled to Google the Yellow King or spent hours puzzling out the true meaning behind that recurring spiral motif, "Lost" had all but defined the very notion of sending obsessive fan theorists down multiple rabbit holes, all in the hopes of finding a solution to unanswerable clues. Between the mysterious Numbers, the smoke monster, and, yes, that inexplicable polar bear in the middle of the jungle, the constant guessing games only added to the viewing experience. Simply put, nothing has even come close to replicating the lightning-in-a-bottle "it" factor that "Lost" consistently brought, episode in and episode out.

That is, until "True Detective: Night Country." For the first time in decades, we might just have another "Lost"-sized hit on our hands ... and the thematic similarities go far beyond polar bears appearing where they shouldn't.