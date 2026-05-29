For All Mankind Season 5 Just Gave Us The Show's Darkest Space Death [Exclusive]

It's clear Miles and the Martian revolutionaries are backed into a corner. They've been starved by the Earth's governments placing an embargo on food and supplies to the red planet. Now, Earth has sent a kill squad to execute everyone on sight, no questions asked. So, outgunned and outmanned, Miles decides the best course of action is to take out the entire OPEF command, even if it means burning them alive.

As Matt Wolpert noted, "[Miles is] willing to do it because for him, he's fighting for his family, his home, the lives of the people around him, and so, he's willing to make that choice also so other people don't have to be confronted with [it]."

Indeed, this is when Miles becomes a true leader. He's been pushed into that position by others since Season 4, when he inadvertently became a union leader while protesting the treatment of blue-collar workers on Mars. But until now, Miles was reluctant to embrace that role and the responsibility that comes with it. As such, this is Miles willingly becoming a leader capable of making truly hard choices and living with the consequences.

"Throughout history, in these types of revolutions and rebellions, people have to make really ugly choices to get to something that they want and that is important for them," Wolpert added. "So, I thought that Toby [Kebbell] did a great job in that scene, and you really feel the toll afterwards of he knows what he just did and now he's got to live with that."

Unfortunately, the show's resolution to the Mars revolution story didn't hit as hard, but at least we got this shockingly dark moment. You can stream "For All Mankind" on Apple TV.