Will For All Mankind Season 6 Go Full Star Trek? The Showrunner Tells All [Exclusive]

That's one small step for man, one giant spoiler for the Season 5 finale of "For All Mankind."

It finally happened. After a scary and thrilling journey to Titan that brought back the best part of "For All Mankind," the Apple TV sci-fi show introduced alien life. Are we about to enter "Star Trek" territory?

The quest for life has served as half of the main thrust of Season 5, with the other half devoted to the war of independence on Mars — which culminated this episode after an invasion straight out of "Dune." These are two concepts that feel like the furthest the show has gone into the sci-fi genre and into its alternate timeline, but they were integral to the overall blueprint of "For All Mankind."

/Film had a chance to talk to showrunners Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert about the Season 5 finale, the discovery of life, and what it means for Season 6. Nedivi highlighted how long this discovery has been in the mind of the writers.

"We always knew we were going to get here, but we knew this was kind of the final discovery, the final road that we were going to take," Nedivi explained. "It felt like it needed to be earned and this journey to Titan with all the twists and turns and the sacrifices that have had to been made, especially by Kelly herself, by the time this discovery is made, it felt like such an uplifting thing for even us as writers."

"I think we as humans have been talking about and thinking about and telling stories about forever in terms of is there life out there, are we alone," he continued. "I think it's been a question so central, not only to science fiction, but to all of us."