For All Mankind Season 5 Finally Brings Back The Best (And Scariest) Part Of The Show

This article contains heavy spoilers for "For All Mankind" Season 5, Episode 6 "The Sirens of Titan."

It finally happened. After teasing audiences with it since the start of Season 5, "For All Mankind" has reached the moons of Jupiter, taking humanity further into the cosmos than ever before. It's a monumental moment, one that sets the stage for the show's endgame — "For All Mankind" is set to end with its sixth and final season. Unsurprisingly, getting to Titan is anything but smooth.

Indeed, things are looking pretty dire in "For All Mankind." There's the whole revolution on Mars thing, which has already claimed the deaths of some Happy Valley citizens. You also have the ongoing threat of automating the mining operations on Mars, which threatens to replace every human settler on the red planet — and is the reason for the revolution.

Then there's the simple fact that space exploration is very, very dangerous in both our world and the world of "For All Mankind." We see this in this week's episode when the two competing crewed missions to Titan approach the moon of Jupiter. Kosmos-1, the spaceship by the Soviet company Kuragin, messes up some calculations.

Unfortunately, that leads to a horrendous accident wherein Kosmos-1 misses Titan entirely and is instead pulled into Jupiter's gravity well, where the crew dies a quick but awful death due to radiation before they even get to Jupiter's atmosphere.

It's a harrowing sequence, one that casts a large shadow over the rest of the episode and on the Sojourner-T vessel carrying citizens of Happy Valley on board. Most importantly, however, this episode finally feels like a return to the best parts of "For All Mankind" — the idea that space is scary as hell.