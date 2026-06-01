5 Beloved '80s Westerns That Don't Hold Up Today

Though the genre had faded in prominence at the time, there were a still number of stellar Western movies in the 1980s. The genre films released throughout the decade often took a more nuanced and self-aware approach to common Western tropes. The '80s also saw a growing number of modern Westerns, translating classic archetypes into a contemporary setting. Even with Westerns seemingly in decline, plenty of genre movies received critical and commercial success in the '80s.

However, several '80s Westerns haven't particularly aged well over the years. Though they may still have vocal fans today, these movies are very much products of their era that struggle to endure like so many memorable counterparts. For some, the passage of time has brought shifting cultural sensibilities affecting their perceived quality, while others have since been overshadowed by superior movies in the genre. Here are five beloved '80s Westerns that don't hold up today despite their prior success.