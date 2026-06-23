5 Forgotten 2000s Westerns That Still Hold Up Today

It's amusing that critics still use the phrase "revisionist Western" to describe the Westerns that weren't made during Hollywood's Golden Age, given the timeline of the genre. The Golden Age of Westerns — that is, when the genre was the most popular — extended from the late 1930s through the late 1950s, and encompassed films like "Stagecoach," "The Ox-Bow Incident," and "Gunfight at the OK Corral." Revisionist Westerns began appearing as early as the 1960s, usually marked by a baked-in criticism of the previous generation's Westerns. Revisionist Westerns were grim, dirtier, and often more violent. Most importantly, they lambasted the brazen, all-American heroism of the Old West cowboy, often starring antiheroes and scoundrels. Here's some shorthand: if you see John Wayne, it's Golden Age; if you see Clint Eastwood, it's revisionist.

It speaks to the legacy of Golden Age Westerns that filmmakers are still, almost 70 years later, making revisionist Westerns that deconstruct ancient Western tropes. The Western is a lasting legacy in the American subconscious, and John Wayne rests at its center. Wayne died in 1979, and filmmakers have been symbolically trying to kill his legacy ever since. The Western is a conversation, an example of an art form at war with itself.

By the 2000s, Westerns were all over the place, and filmmakers exploited the genre's tropes and classic Western style using equal parts enthusiasm and sardonic irony. Westerns were now either style exercises or an opportunity to mourn the violence at the heart of a nation's history. Heck, American Western tropes have been transposed to other countries, and the genre can be used to unpack any country's politics. Three of the film fims below don't come from the United States.

And they're all great movies. Go West. Life is violent there.