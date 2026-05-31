Why Star Wars Director J.J. Abrams Was Thanked In The Mandalorian And Grogu's Credits

J.J. Abrams was vital to bringing "Star Wars" back in the Disney era, as he directed both 2015's "The Force Awakens" and 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker." Abrams fully intended to decline "The Force Awakens," but, instead, he shouldered the responsibility and ultimately started and finished the sequel trilogy, divisive though it may be. As it turns out, he even had a little bit of input on the latest film in the franchise, so much so that he even got thanked in its credits.

In an interview with SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar), "The Mandalorian and Grogu" director Jon Favreau explained how Abrams helped out on the movie. Firstly, Favreau discussed how Lucasfilm creative head Dave Filoni was consulted about bringing Embo, a bounty hunter from the "Clone Wars" cartoon series that many "Star Wars" fans probably forgot about, into the movie. Per Favreau:

"We were developing the live-action version of him and showing Dave versions — we've got to show Dave. Because there's a special thing, when you use a [character] — even though it belongs to 'Star Wars,' if somebody came up with the character, you go [to them]."

That's where Abrams comes into play. Favreau also wanted to use the Anzellans, aka the alien race that Babu Frik, the adorable tiny droidsmith from "The Rise of Skywalker," belongs to. Babu Frik's alien race previously appeared in "The Mandalorian" Season 3, but Favreau still consulted Abrams for his film with regards to how the creatures were used: