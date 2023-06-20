J.J. Abrams Fully Intended On Declining Star Wars: The Force Awakens

In the behind-the-scenes documentary, "The Secrets of The Force Awakens: A Cinematic Journey," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy can be seen announcing J.J. Abrams as the director of the next "Star Wars" movie at a board meeting on January 4, 2013. Even before his sequel, "Star Trek Into Darkness," hit the multiplex in May 2013, Abrams had one foot on another starship. You can see in that movie's ship chase on the Klingon homeworld how Abrams was maybe living out some of his Millennium Falcon dreams through "Star Trek," anyway.

Released in December 2015, "The Force Awakens" would be the first "Star Wars" film since creator George Lucas wrapped up his prequel trilogy in 2005 and subsequently sold his company to Disney for $4 billion. This movie alone made half that much money at the box office, enjoying a franchise-best haul that helped restore the cultural relevance and dominance of "Star Wars" in those pre-Disney+ days of yore.

Abrams, however, essentially had two "Star Trek" movies under his belt already, plus "Mission: Impossible III," his feature-length directorial debut. Between "Star Trek" and "Star Trek Into Darkness," he had made a more personal sci-fi film, "Super 8," and he wasn't necessarily eager to jump into another franchise when Kennedy first approached him about helming "The Force Awakens." In "The Secrets of The Force Awakens," Abrams tells the camera: