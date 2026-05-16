Lucasfilm Head Dave Filoni's Role In The Mandalorian And Grogu, Explained

"Star Wars" is making its grand return to feature films after nearly seven years. "The Mandalorian and Grogu" is headed to a theater near you, bringing the beloved characters from the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian" from TV to the big screen, with director Jon Favreau at the helm. Favreau was largely responsible for creating the show, so it only makes sense. But he brought one of his most trusted collaborators — not to mention the current head of creative at Lucasfilm — along for the ride.

In a recent interview with GamesRadar, Favreau revealed Dave Filoni's role behind-the-scenes on "The Mandalorian and Grogu." Filoni is now one of the heads of Lucasfilm following leadership changes amid Kathleen Kennedy's departure, but he has been with Lucasfilm since his work on "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," where he masterminded the animated side of the franchise.

Favreau was speaking about how the movie's story might have influenced the forthcoming "Ahsoka" Season 2, since "The Mandalorian" Season 4 was originally set to focus on Grand Admiral Thrawn. In discussing that, he revealed that Filoni was a key part of the creative team:

"I'm not sure to what extent [it affected 'Ahsoka' Season 2] — you'd have to ask Dave Filoni how, because he's been very closely in step with what we're doing. He was one of the producers, one of the writers on this. He directed second unit, puppet unit specifically. But I had written a Season 4 that did tie in to what had happened, more so to what happened before."

Filoni collaborated extensively with Favreau on the live-action shows, and naturally, the collaboration continued in the new movie. It only makes sense.