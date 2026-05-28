Landman Cut A Scene That Revealed A Different Side Of Sam Elliott's T.L. Norris

Sam Elliott has become a regular fixture in Taylor Sheridan's TV shows, with the veteran actor appearing in "1883" and "Landman" Season 2. The latter series sees him play T.L. Norris, the father of Billy Bob Thornton's character, Tommy. Be that as it may, T.L.'s most heartwarming relationship is with Cheyenne (Francesca Xuereb), a stripper who becomes his physical therapist and transforms his life. Still, fans were robbed of the chance to see a sweet moment between them because the scene was deleted.

While speaking to Variety, Elliott recalled the now-deleted moment between his character and Cheyenne at the end of "Landman" Season 2. It happens after Tommy reveals that he and Cooper Norris (Jacob Lofland) will be running a brand-new oil company, and everyone close to them has a job. Tommy then makes a lewd joke about Cheyenne helping T.L. use a joystick since she's used to handling them. It's played for laughs, but Elliott revealed that this scene had a touching moment between T.L and Cheyenne. As he told it:

"Her line in response to that was 'Hardy har har. And I said, 'Yeah.' And I know that you can't see it, but at that moment, I reached out and took her hand for whatever reason. But you never see that. Colm [Feore] said it brought tears to his eyes when he saw me reach over there and take her hand, because he understood why I did it."

If you watch the scene closely, you can see T.L. make his way over to Cheyenne straight after, but it quickly cuts back to Tommy's speech. Still, keeping it in could have been effective in showing just how far Elliott's character has come since he was first introduced on "Landman."