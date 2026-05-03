5 Sam Elliott Movies & TV Shows Landman Fans Need To Watch
Sam Elliott has had a pretty epic career, starring in a bunch of classics and overlooked gems that deserve every film fan and TV viewer's attention. In recent times, however, he's graced a very popular series in the form of Taylor Sheridan's "Landman." The oil-themed neo-Western sees him play T.L. Norris, the father of Billy Bob Thornton's protagonist, and it's fantastic.
With Elliott now a firmly established member of the SheridanVerse, now seems like the perfect time to celebrate this career on screens big and small. "Landman" fans will find some more great Westerns here, but we've also included some projects that showcase Elliott's versatility. He has played a lot of cowboys throughout the years, but less is said about his Bigfoot flicks.
Before we begin, though, it's worth noting that this list doesn't include roles where Elliott only has a small part. For example, "The Big Lebowski" is probably the best film he has ever been part of, but he only appears in a couple of scenes and provides some narration here and there. These movies and shows are all projects where Elliott has a substantial role. So, without further ado, let's dig into them.
Shakedown (1988)
The 1980s was a golden era for great buddy cop movies, with "Lethal Weapon," "48 Hrs.," and "Tango & Cash" among the decade's more notable efforts. However, less is said about James Glickenhaus' "Shakedown," an excellent action flick that sees Sam Elliott and "RoboCop" star Peter Weller team up. The cast alone should be enough to sell you, but "Shakedown" also just so happens to a perfect movie if you seek cinematic carnage.
Also known as "Blue Jeans Cop" in some territories, "Shakedown" tells the story of a detective (Elliott) and a lawyer (Weller) who team up to take down corrupt cops, criminals, and the powers keeping them in place. More than anything, though, the story serves as an excuse to showcase some thrilling action-sequences, which come thick and fast once all hell breaks loose. People dangle from street lamps and airplanes — and there are more bullets in the air than oxygen.
Glickenhaus — who gave us other action classics like "The Exterminator" movies — makes genre flicks for viewers who enjoy unadulterated mayhem. "Shakedown" is his best work, and it is a must-see '80s action movie.
Tombstone (1993)
"Tombstone" is one of the best Westerns ever made, and you'd be hard-pressed to find many cowboy fans who dispute this opinion. The film stars Kurt Russell as Wyatt Earp, a lawman who just wants to retire and start a thriving business in the titular town. Sam Elliott, meanwhile, portrays Virgil Earp — Russell's character's older brother who joins him in pursuing the American Dream.
Of course, with this being a shoot-em-up Western, it's only a matter of time until the Earps are pulled back into fighting. The town of Tombstone, you see, is run by a gang of vicious outlaws known as The Cowboys, led by "Curly Bill" Brocius (Powers Boothe), and they don't take kindly to the town's new settlers.
"Tombstone" has everything one could want from a Western — action, melodrama, lovable heroes, despicable villains, and characters with legendary facial hair. What's more, "Tombstone" features Billy Bob Thornton in a supporting role, which should further sell this movie to fans of "Landman." That said, fans of Taylor Sheridan's series have probably been converted to the church of "Tombstone" already, as it's a Western about tough men doing what they do best. That's what most of Sheridan's shows are about.
We Were Soldiers (2002)
Mel Gibson is the main star of "We Were Soldiers," which tells the story of a real-life battle that took place during the Vietnam War. However, Sam Elliott arguably steals the show Basil Plumley, a cranky sergeant major who doesn't like being called "Grandpa." He often provides some respite in what is otherwise a grueling and relentless war movie, striking a perfect balance between dry wit, no-nonsense bluntness, and battlefield wisdom.
That said, viewers who are easily squeamish should know what they're in for before giving "We Were Soldiers" a try. In short, the Randall Wallace-directed actioner doesn't hold back when it comes to revealing the horrific nature of combat. This is especially evident in a scene where the skin gets peeled off a guy's legs following a napalm attack, which is truly stomach-churning and still haunts me to this day.
"We Were Soldiers" is one of the greatest war films of all time because it doesn't hold back, but enter at your own risk. However, "Landman" fans will be also happy to see Jon Hamm alongside Sam Elliott as part of the ensemble.
The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot (2018)
Robert D. Krzykowski's "The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot" deserves to win an award for having the best title in the history of cinema. But it might also give viewers the wrong idea of what the film is about. On paper, "The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot" sounds like a goofy action movie about a guy who kills the eponymous tyrant and legendary Sasquatch. In many ways, it is, but it's also more than that.
"The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot" sees Sam Elliott play Calvin Barr, the guy who successfully assassinated Hitler during World War II. Unfortunately, his achievement wasn't recognized, as the Nazis replaced their leader with a body double who fooled the rest of the world into believing he was the real thing. Later in life, Calvin is tasked with taking out Bigfoot, but will completing the task bring him the fulfillment he needs?
Krykowski's feature is pretty ambitious for a low-budget adventure movie, but it works even better as a character piece. Calvin is a world-worn protagonist who must grapple with aging, regret, and finding a sense of purpose in a world that will never recognize his heroism. Unsurprisingly, Elliott — an actor who can convey these feelings through facial expressions and eye movements alone — is terrific. Throw in some Bigfoot, and what's not to love?
1883 (2021-2022)
Taylor Sheridan makes great Westerns. Sam Elliott has a storied history of starring in great Westerns. With that in mind, Sheridan casting him in "1883" probably felt like a no-brainer for the prolific creator, and the decision paid off. "1883" is one of the best shows in Sheridan's oeuvre. Heck, even people who don't enjoy "Yellowstone" like this spin-off, as it isn't quite as over-the-top and ridiculous as its parent series.
"1883" sees Elliott play Shea Brennan, an ex-soldier who leads a wagon train across the wild frontier. The expedition is horrendous, as Shea and the others have to contend with bandits, tornadoes, and snakes hiding in the grass, waiting to bite poison into people's butts whenever they empty their bladders. Elliott also just so happens to be one of the standout performers in the series, delivering a commanding performance that's full of Old West toughness and hidden layers of melancholy.
"Landman" fans might also enjoy looking for Billy Bob Thornton in "1883." The actor shows up in one episode, and his appearance ultimately led to him being cast on the Texas oil drama he and Elliott are now a part of.