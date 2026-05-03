5 Sam Elliott Movies & TV Shows Landman Fans Need To Watch

Sam Elliott has had a pretty epic career, starring in a bunch of classics and overlooked gems that deserve every film fan and TV viewer's attention. In recent times, however, he's graced a very popular series in the form of Taylor Sheridan's "Landman." The oil-themed neo-Western sees him play T.L. Norris, the father of Billy Bob Thornton's protagonist, and it's fantastic.

With Elliott now a firmly established member of the SheridanVerse, now seems like the perfect time to celebrate this career on screens big and small. "Landman" fans will find some more great Westerns here, but we've also included some projects that showcase Elliott's versatility. He has played a lot of cowboys throughout the years, but less is said about his Bigfoot flicks.

Before we begin, though, it's worth noting that this list doesn't include roles where Elliott only has a small part. For example, "The Big Lebowski" is probably the best film he has ever been part of, but he only appears in a couple of scenes and provides some narration here and there. These movies and shows are all projects where Elliott has a substantial role. So, without further ado, let's dig into them.