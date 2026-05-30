Star City's Rhys Ifans Explains What His Character Has In Common With Otto Hightower [Exclusive]

Warning: The following contains spoilers for "Star City" Episode 2, "A Bear on a Chain."

"Star City" has been a big surprise. The "For All Mankind" spin-off series plays more like a sci-fi version of "The Americans" than a Russian take on the parent show. Indeed, it's a fascinating and thrilling mix of Cold War spy intrigue and the kind of exciting space exploration that has made "For All Mankind" a must-watch throughout its first five seasons.

At the center of the show is a figure simply known as the Chief Designer. As played by Rhys Ifans, he's a mysterious character inspired by Sergei Korolev, the real-life chief designer of the Soviet space program. Commanding a great deal of respect and authority, Ifans' Designer is able to silence a room of hardboiled bureaucrats and stand face-to-face with the head of the KGB without batting an eye.

The Chief Designer is very much a part of the Soviet machine, but he's also a well-meaning guy who cares about the safety and well-being of his co-workers. This often results in the character making bad choices and getting into trouble, which is reminiscent of Ifans' character on "House of the Dragon" — Otto Hightower.

/Film had the chance to talk to Ifans before the premiere of "Star City," and he acknowledged the similarities between his two characters: