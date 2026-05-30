In the lead-up to the A24 horror movie "Backrooms," the plot — crafted by Kane Parsons after his YouTube series became a resounding success in 2022 — has been kept largely under wraps. What that means, functionally, is that, aside from a few of the movie's big stars, we're not absolutely sure who's set to play which characters just yet. So how does young actress Lukita Maxwell figure into the equation, and why does she look familiar?

First things first. "Backrooms," the feature film debut from Parsons, is derived from a "creepypasta" (a scary form of Internet lore, in essence) and uses a form of horror known as "liminal horror" to illustrate the true terror of unending rooms, corridors, and hallways that might have monsters lurking around the corner. Earlier in May, critics' reactions to the film were pretty positive, and /Film's BJ Colangelo said that this movie from a first-time filmmaker "demonstrates a suffocating sense of dread" in her review. Most of the action in "Backrooms" is led by Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor ("12 Years a Slave," "The Martian") and his fellow Oscar nominee Renate Reinsve ("A Different Man," "Sentimental Value") with Ejiofor as Clark, a man who discovers these backrooms in the basement of his furniture store, and Reinsve as Dr. Mary Kline, Clark's therapist who goes looking for her. Maxwell joins Mark Duplass ("The Morning Show," "Creep") and Finn Bennett ("A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms") in the supporting cast. Maxwell's character, Kat, is one of Clark's employees at the furniture store.

So who is Maxwell, and where have you seen this young star before? Here's why Kat from "Backrooms" looks so familiar.