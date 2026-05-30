The Bizarre Legal Reason Spider-Noir Can't Be Called Spider-Man (Or Peter Parker)

For the first time in a very, very long time, we have a "Spider-Man" live-action TV series. Well, sort of. Starring Nicolas Cage as a character inspired by the one he played in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," Prime Video's new series "Spider-Noir" shows us what it would look like if a web-slinging hero existed as a hard-boiled detective in the 1930s. Cage's character is also named Ben Reilly, not Peter Parker. Nor is he called Spider-Man.

Why? What benefit is it to Marvel and/or Amazon to have a "Spider-Man" show without a character named Spider-Man in it? Part of it undoubtedly has to do with the fact that Sony owns the movie rights to "Spider-Man" and many of his other Marvel characters. In reality, it's bigger than that. In short, calling a character Spider-Man and/or Peter Parker comes with some pretty major restrictions.

In a 2015 piece by The Hollywood Reporter, it's explained that Marvel has very specific rules for its marquee superhero, who was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in the 1960s. The rules outlined in the piece reportedly stemmed from a contract that was signed in 2011. When a company like Marvel signs a contract licensing the rights to a character as big as Spider-Man, the language is typically pretty specific.

That has a lot to do with why Cage's character isn't called Spider-Man in "Spider-Noir." Rather, his hero moniker is The Spider, and the specific language in that contract makes it clear why the name was changed.