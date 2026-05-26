Should You Watch Spider-Noir In Black-And-White Or Color?

Quick: what's the first thing you think of when you hear the term film noir? Whether your mind went to a specific example like "The Maltese Falcon" or "Kiss Me Deadly," or simply conjured up an image of a rough-hewn fella in a trench coat and a sultry lady in a glamorous dress, chances are that you were imagining in black and white. Noir, of course, is like any other artistic genre. It has its own archetypes, tones, tropes, and aesthetic. There's a classical version, a deconstructionist/modernist movement (usually referred to as neo-noir), and versions of both that still exist today. Yet unlike broader genres such as horror or comedy, noir had a more definable origin point and heyday, and it's this version that we all still harbor in our collective cultural memory.

As such, one would assume that a noir version of the superhero Spider-Man would actively seek to indulge in the classical trappings of film noir. Indeed, most versions of Spider-Man Noir, in print and in the animated "Spider-Verse" movies, do just that. This week, Prime Video's "Spider-Noir" TV series premieres, with Nicolas Cage in the starring role, and it unsurprisingly is offered in what the service calls "Authentic Black and White." However, the entire series is simultaneously being released in a color version, referred to as "True-Hue." This presents a conundrum: which one should you watch?

It might seem, given the murky reasons behind the dual offering, that the color version is a cowardly choice to placate viewers who still exist in the dark ages of Fullscreen and pan-and-scan viewing, people who scoff at anything that looks old. Yet the answer isn't that simple. While the black and white version is my recommendation, both renditions have their merits and serve the show well.