Spider-Noir Creator Reveals A Scrapped Storyline That Could Make It Into A Possible Season 2 [Exclusive]

This article contains mild spoilers for "Spider-Noir" Season 1.

Season 1 of the Nicolas Cage-starring "Spider-Noir" is a lot of fun. The actor gives his best Humphrey Bogart impersonation playing Ben Reilly, aka The Spider, a broke private investigator and erstwhile superhero who encounters gangsters, sandmen, and more in 1930s New York City. But in a recent interview with /Film's Ben Pearson, creator and co-showrunner Oren Uziel revealed that some storylines had to be cut from Season 1 — but he hopes to repurpose one in the next installment:

"There's a character ... shoot, I'm hoping I'm going to remember his name, called Sticks, I believe, who, when he touches you, you die. And I love that idea, and I loved it for 'Noir,' and maybe I'll use it in Season 2 if we do one."

Uziel noted that he and the other writers tossed around a myriad of ideas for Season 1, some of which didn't amount to anything. However, they had Sticks' story mapped out, with Uziel noting that the character becomes the leader of a workers' rights revolution after accidentally killing his boss with his touch. So, why didn't it come to fruition?

"It was cool, but it was just kind of its own story that was overpowering the other stuff we were trying to tell. And also I think, it's kind of a pain in the a**, as a guy who can just touch people and you die. I'm not sure how to ... that might be a challenge for the next season."

With that in mind, will fans get to see more of Cage in the superhero series? Let's find out what the creators have had to say on the matter.