This Disastrous Western Flop Prompted Its Original Writer To Unleash Hell On The Weinsteins

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The Texas Rangers have a complicated history involving acts of great heroism and brutality. Parsing such a complex legacy might make for an interesting movie, but Hollywood instead decided to give the Texas Rangers a Millennial-cool makeover. It made for a historic bomb in 2001's "Texas Rangers" which also prompted one of the film's original writers, John Milius, to publicly chastise Miramax founders Harvey and Bob Weinstein. When I say chastise, I mean suggest handing the pair to a terrorist regime.

In the early 2000s, Brad Pitt delivered a Western flop that also happened to be one of the best movies of the era. Otherwise, however, Hollywood studios appeared to tacitly agree that rejuvenating the long-suffering Western required giving Old West figures a cool rockstar makeover. In 2001, this yielded the awful "American Outlaws," which unsuccessfully reimagined the story of Jesse James, made less than half its budget, and led Roger Ebert to ask, "When did cowboys become teen pop idols?" "Texas Rangers" was worse.

Released the same year as "American Outlaws," "Texas Rangers" follows a group of the titular lawman in the post-Civil War era. The film had been in development long before it made its ignominious debut, with the Los Angeles Times reporting in 1992 that Milius was set to direct for Savoy Pictures. At the same time, Columbia executive vice president Marvin Antonowsky told Film Comment that "Westerns with a young cast can work because you create a younger audience." Milius, who had also written a version of the "Texas Rangers" script, disagreed, telling the magazine, "We're the only culture in history that builds a shrine and prostrates before the 14-year-old." You can imagine, then, that when "Texas Rangers" was ultimately turned into a studio executive's idea of a 14-year-old's fantasy, he was not best pleased.