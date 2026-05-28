Spider-Noir Episode 2's Opening Scene Is A Reference To Some Of The Best Film Noir Dialogue Ever

This post contains spoilers for "Spider-Noir" and "Double Indemnity."

Private investigator Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage) is really going through it in the initial episodes of "Spider-Noir." Having retired from donning the mask of The Spider years ago, the down-on-his-luck Reilly struggles to make ends meet in a crime-ridden, Depression-era New York City. Irrespective of whether you choose watch "Spider-Noir" in monochrome or color, the series blends the most bankable superhero tropes with key influences that shaped film noir as a genre. Reilly's routine as a private eye inadvertently leads him to Cat Hardy (Li Jun Li), a morally ambiguous nightclub singer who fulfills the femme fatale genre archetype. Reilly and Hardy's conversations are mostly witty and charged, and Episode 2 uses an opening exchange to pay homage to an iconic back-and-forth from Billy Wilder's genre classic, "Double Indemnity."

Episode 1 ended with Reilly using his powers while defending himself against Flint Marko (Jack Huston), Hardy's bodyguard who has sand-related powers. The next day, Hardy arrives at Reilly's office and reports Marko missing, urging Reilly to investigate instead of prying for answers. The two engage in banter that hinges on playful "what-if" retorts, such as when Reilly answers Hardy's "Do you think I'm withholding from you, Mr. Reilly?" with "What if I said I did?" and so on.

This "Double Indemnity" reference echoes the unforgettable "I wonder if you wonder" scene between Walter Neff (Fred MacMurray) and Phyllis Dietrichson (Barbara Stanwyck) during their first encounter in the film. Apart from cementing incredible chemistry between the two, the scene also highlights the poetry inherent in a such a rapid-fire exchange. This first meeting is also recontextualized against Dietrichson's true intentions (which are revealed later), adding yet another layer to this memorable conversation.