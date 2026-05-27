The Mandalorian And Grogu's Shocking Events Could Have Major Consequences For The Star Wars Galaxy

Throughout the "Star Wars" storytelling, the Hutts have been portrayed as powerful gangsters not to be trifled with. Going back to the Clone Wars, the Hutt crime families were even courted by the Republic and Separatist governments. Both governments wanted the Hutts to end their neutrality in the conflict so that one or the other could use their hyperspace lanes through the Outer Rim territories — that was the entire point of the kidnapping plot that saw Rotta the Hutt abducted as a baby.

Governments that are large enough to petition a criminal syndicate speak to their vast size. Sure, they were cut down some (literally) by Maul when they were forced to join his Shadow Collective (which you can learn more about in our explainer of the Shadow Collective here), but they still held on to a significant amount of power, even if Jabba consolidated much of it. His death certainly created a vacuum, but we don't have a complete picture of how that vacuum has been filled in a post-"Return of the Jedi" galaxy. The Hutt crime families aren't just in the one palace; there are many Hutts on Nal Hutta, on Nal Hutta's moon of Nar Shadda, where they do most of their business, and throughout the galaxy. The Hutts who remain will almost certainly want to retaliate against the New Republic the same way the Twins wanted to retaliate against the Mandalorian for his refusal to turn Rotta over to them.

With the New Republic staring down the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn and, further in the future, the looming threat of the First Order, having the Hutts as active enemies isn't going to do them any favors.