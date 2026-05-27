One Spider-Noir Casting Choice Is A 20-Year-Old Noir Callback

Prime Video and MGM+'s "Spider-Noir" is chock full of other superhero and film noir references. To its credit, a good portion of these references are in the series' text itself. Not only is private detective Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage) deliberately modeling himself after popular 1930s noir and gangster movie actors (the better to help disguise his secret identity as The Spider), but in a couple of instances, he's actually watching those films, too. Most of the references in the series are to films made during the 1930s and '40s, and while they range from the blatant to the hidden, it's all in service of lending the show as much period and genre authenticity as possible.

However, there are some surprisingly obscure references to other, more modern noir films laced within the fabric of the series. For one thing, star Cage is no complete stranger to the genre. While he's never starred in a classic, straightforward noir, he's been in many neo-noirs like "Rumble Fish," "Wild at Heart," and "Red Rock West." He's also played comic-book characters before, like in the "Ghost Rider" films, and he infamously nearly played a superhero in Tim Burton's abandoned "Superman Lives" movie. In that vein, there's another actor in "Spider-Noir" whose presence doubles as a 20-year-old callback to another neo-noir cult classic. Lukas Haas, who plays a gangster named Winston in "Spider-Noir," appeared in 2006's "Brick" as the head of a criminal organization that exists within a high school. It's a canny choice on the series' part, as Haas' appearance and background help lend "Spider-Noir" that much more noir flavor.