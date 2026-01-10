The Conjuring: Last Rites Has A Reference That It: Welcome To Derry Fans Will Love

Fans of Stephen King (often referred to as Constant Readers) are well aware that King's works are all part of an extended shared universe, one which generally falls under the purview of the "Dark Tower" series. This element of King's books doesn't show up too often in their cinematic adaptations, however. This is for generally obvious reasons, not the least of which is that the rights to King's novels have been bought up by a myriad of producers, companies, and studios, none of whom would be too interested in sharing with each other too blatantly. That said, the increased popularity of cinematic universes has seen recent King adaptations embrace this element more and more, either as an Easter egg (as seen in Mike Flanagan's "Gerald's Game") or as part of the text, as with Hulu's "Castle Rock" series.

HBO Max's "It: Welcome to Derry" hews close to the latter, as the series has embraced as many Kingverse connections as possible. To be fair, most of these are characters and incidents that appear in King's 1986 novel "It." Yet the show has opened the door to Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) having the ability to experience time and space in an unusual manner, something that was especially referenced in the season finale. "The Conjuring" films have their own extended universe of characters and franchises, never mind the fact that the principal figures of Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) are based on real-life people. However, a cheeky bit of set design seen in "The Conjuring: Last Rites" could be a sneaky Easter egg reference to the "It" universe, thus tying two massive spooky universes together. Regardless of whether it hints at something larger or it's just for fun, it's pretty intriguing.