5 Best Movies To Watch After Backrooms

The lore behind the new A24 movie, "Backrooms," is deep. Written by Will Soodik and directed by Kane Parsons — Parsons, as fans of this internet phenomenon are aware, essentially created this entire thing in 2022 by posting a video called "The Backrooms (Found Footage)" to his YouTube account that ultimately became a sensation — the "Backrooms" movie could very well be one of the biggest projects of the summer season. So, uh ... what is it?

That's actually really hard to explain, but let me take a crack at it. The idea of the "Backrooms" as a space is, in and of itself, really scary; it's essentially a liminal space that exists as a place "between" more concrete planes of being, and it began its life as a "creepypasta," or written Internet horror legend, before Parsons made his YouTube series. In the A24 movie adaptation, Oscar nominee and "12 Years a Slave" star Chiwetel Ejiofor plays Clark, a furniture store owner who explores an odd series of spaces in the site's basement. I don't want to get too far into spoilers here, so that's about as much of the plot as I'll cover, but this movie has some serious pedigree amongst its cast. Oscar nominees Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve ("The Worst Person in the World," "Sentimental Value") lead the pack, supported by talented performers like "Shrinking" standout Lukita Maxwell, "True Detective: Night Country" and "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" star Finn Bennett, and mumblecore king Mark Duplass, just to name a few.

If you love the creepy feel of "Backrooms," what should you watch next? I've got some ideas. Here are five movies that play with the very concept of space, time, and existence, just like "Backrooms."