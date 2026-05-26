One Piece Just Delivered A Reunion 20 Years In The Making, And It Might Be The Best Anime Episode Of The Year
This article contains heavy spoilers for "One Piece" Episode 1163, titled "I Want You to Praise Me — The Reunion of Robin and Saul."
The world of "One Piece," with its powers straight out of Hanna-Barbera cartoons, ridiculous character designs, and fantastical creatures, doesn't exactly scream "emotional." And yet, this goofy show about pirates and a guy with stretchy powers knows how to deliver some genuinely heartbreaking episodes of television.
In 2025, "One Piece" aired the saddest TV episode of the year and one of the show's best flashbacks, exploring the tragic backstory of one Bartholomew Kuma. Just when fans thought the show couldn't get any more emotional, Toei Animation's adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece delivered what could be the best anime episode of 2026.
In case you somehow decided to read this without having watched any of the past 1162 episodes of "One Piece," or you haven't rewatched Water 7 in 20 years, the episode sees the much-anticipated reunion of Nico Robin and Jaguar D. Saul. Back in 2006, we learned through flashbacks that Nico Robin is the sole survivor of her home island of Ohara, which was destroyed by the World Government for researching forbidden history. Right before her entire island was massacred, Robin was saved by Vice Admiral Jaguar D. Saul, who stayed behind fighting another vice admiral.
For the past 20 years, audiences have been led to believe Saul was dead, killed for aiding Robin's escape and defying the Marines and the World Government. So when we learned in the previous arc that Saul was alive and living in Elbaph, the land of the giants, it was clear "One Piece" would eventually deliver one hell of a reunion.
Well, that time has come, and the reunion is as heart-wrenchingly good as you'd expect.
One Piece delivered a highly anticipated reunion
The reunion between Nico Robin and Jaguar D. Saul was full of callbacks. The moment Robin comes across Saul on a beach in Elbaph echoes their very first meeting, when Saul washed up on the shores of Ohara. Back then, Saul tried to jokingly scare tiny little eight-year-old Robin by making a scary face — though she wasn't scared or even amused. The same thing happens this time, with Saul asking another citizen of Elbaph to tell the Straw Hats he's had an accident and is in trouble — all a ruse to scare Robin. Like when she was a child, Robin is neither amused nor scared. What's more, Robin had even asked crewmate Brook to cut her hair at the beginning of this arc to look just like she did when she last saw Saul 22 years prior.
Their reunion itself is a testament to Toei Animation's team of artists, placing a focus on the character acting and utilizing subtle expressions. Robin's wide-eyed look as she reunites with her old friend, the way she holds back tears the moment Saul says she looks like her late mother, the way she smiles at the mention of her destroyed homeland ... it all serves to pay off a story 20 years in the making, of Robin enduring untold horrors all leading up to the moment she tells Saul to praise her for being alive.
Both Saul and Robin try their best to keep the reunion lighthearted and not focus on the tragedy that separated them, but it's not enough. Upon Robin's request, Saul grabs her and hugs her, telling her he's proud of her for staying alive and grateful that she came to see him.
Cue the waterworks.
Nico Robin, the survivor
What makes the reunion so special and emotional is how it speaks to Robin's character arc and her backstory. Throughout the episode, we see flashbacks to Robin's childhood after she escaped from Ohara, being chased like a dog for years. It culminates with Robin looking over a cliff, wondering why she should even keep on living, and nearly jumping.
Yes, an all-ages blockbuster anime almost portrayed an attempted suicide by a child.
"One Piece" has been an extraordinary journey. Its incredible length might make this a daunting story for newcomers, but it's the biggest strength of this anime. We've seen Nico Robin's character development for over 1000 episodes. We saw her carry the trauma of losing her home, of losing the will to live for over two decades. But we've also seen her find friends in the Straw Hats and defy her biggest fears in the World Government. Rewatching her famous "I want to live" moment from Enies Lobby knowing she once tried to end her life hits a thousand times harder after this episode.
And now, we finally see Robin acknowledge both her suffering and her accomplishments. She's finally reunited with the man who saved her life and realizes that she's lived up to his final advice to her. She's found a reason to live and people to enjoy life with.
It's no wonder that the Straw Hats can't help but bawl their eyes out, as the episode ends with a moving song playing to moments from across the anime of Robin with each of her crewmates. This is her family, this is her reason for living, and she's happy to share that with the man who told her to keep going.