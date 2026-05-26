One Piece Just Delivered A Reunion 20 Years In The Making, And It Might Be The Best Anime Episode Of The Year

This article contains heavy spoilers for "One Piece" Episode 1163, titled "I Want You to Praise Me — The Reunion of Robin and Saul."

The world of "One Piece," with its powers straight out of Hanna-Barbera cartoons, ridiculous character designs, and fantastical creatures, doesn't exactly scream "emotional." And yet, this goofy show about pirates and a guy with stretchy powers knows how to deliver some genuinely heartbreaking episodes of television.

In 2025, "One Piece" aired the saddest TV episode of the year and one of the show's best flashbacks, exploring the tragic backstory of one Bartholomew Kuma. Just when fans thought the show couldn't get any more emotional, Toei Animation's adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece delivered what could be the best anime episode of 2026.

In case you somehow decided to read this without having watched any of the past 1162 episodes of "One Piece," or you haven't rewatched Water 7 in 20 years, the episode sees the much-anticipated reunion of Nico Robin and Jaguar D. Saul. Back in 2006, we learned through flashbacks that Nico Robin is the sole survivor of her home island of Ohara, which was destroyed by the World Government for researching forbidden history. Right before her entire island was massacred, Robin was saved by Vice Admiral Jaguar D. Saul, who stayed behind fighting another vice admiral.

For the past 20 years, audiences have been led to believe Saul was dead, killed for aiding Robin's escape and defying the Marines and the World Government. So when we learned in the previous arc that Saul was alive and living in Elbaph, the land of the giants, it was clear "One Piece" would eventually deliver one hell of a reunion.

Well, that time has come, and the reunion is as heart-wrenchingly good as you'd expect.