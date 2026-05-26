Toy Story 5 Had To Cut One Character's Backstory, But You'll See Some Of It Eventually [Exclusive]

The ongoing "Toy Story" franchise has amassed an impressive roster of characters since its debut in 1995. Aside from the main trio of Sheriff Woody (Tom Hanks), the space ranger Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), and the cowgirl Jessie (Joan Cusack), plenty of toys have been part of Pixar's animated playtime. From the nervous dinosaur Rex (Wallace Shawn) and the snarky Mr. Potato Head (Don Rickles) in Andy's room to the melodramatic hedgehog Mr. Pricklepants (Timothy Dalton) and the sharp but kind Dolly (Bonnie Hunt) in Bonnie's room, we've seen a variety of characters come and go. While we don't learn all of their histories, we've come to know Woody, Buzz, and Jessie quite well, each with their own unique backstory. But one of their trusty companions hasn't been given the spotlight just yet.

When Jessie arrived in "Toy Story 2," she was joined by a couple of other characters from the vintage "Woody's Roundup" collection. Stinky Pete (Kelsey Grammer) turned out to be quite a bad guy, but Woody's trusty steed Bullseye has been a loyal companion ever since the 1999 sequel. Though he's more or less been Jessie's sidekick rather than Woody's, despite their friendship in the aforementioned classic TV show, Bullseye has been a key character in the "Toy Story" franchise, especially when there's some kind of chase sequence.

Well, "Toy Story 5" almost did Bullseye the courtesy of fleshing out his backstory. Unfortunately, the sequence had to be cut from the final version of the movie, but fans should still be able to see these scenes sometime down the road.

During an early press preview for "Toy Story 5," where other reporters and I were shown the first half of the movie, I sat down with director Andrew Stanton, co-director Kenna Harris, and producer Lindsey Collins to talk about the sequel, and they mentioned the deleted scene in question.