Toy Story 5 Ventures Into New Animated Territory With An Imaginative Playtime Sequence

As Pixar's first feature-length animated movie, "Toy Story" became the backbone of the animation studio. In addition to becoming their first franchise, the animation in that original movie had a large influence on Pixar's in-house style. Of course, as computer animation evolved to become more sophisticated, so did the visual style. It was only in recent years that Pixar started to experiment with more varied animation style, as evidenced by movies like "Luca" and "Turning Red." Plus, their upcoming "Gatto" looks to be on another level entirely when it comes to the production design. However, "Toy Story 5" offers a taste of something drastically different for Pixar, and it comes from Bonnie's imagination.

In the first "Toy Story," Andy's imagination isn't shown in a stylish way. Instead, we watch as Andy provides voices for his various toys, playing out an imaginary bank hold-up in the Wild West. But in "Toy Story 3," Andy's imagination is depicted as being a cinematic version of the real world as it appears the Pixar franchise. Fans will recall that one of Andy's playtime sessions involved a Western-inspired chase with Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack), and more of Andy's toys on a speeding locomotive, culminating in a sci-fi mash-up featuring a giant spaceship version of the piggy bank Hamm (John Ratzenberger). It was an action-packed scene with several callbacks to the first fun sequence in "Toy Story," but "Toy Story 5" has a much different way of showing playtime.

As glimpsed in the "Toy Story 5" trailer, Bonnie's imagination is represented with an animation style unlike anything Pixar has done before, and it created a unique hurdle for the animation studio to overcome.