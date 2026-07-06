Star Trek Creator Gene Roddenberry Once Made A Rule Named After Isaac Asimov

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Star Trek" went off the air on June 3, 1969 after three seasons. As all Trekkies can tell you, the series struggled in the ratings through its initial run, and was only saved for its third season via a specially orchestrated letter-writing campaign (by the stalwart early Trek adopter Bjo Trimble). It wouldn't be until the early 1970s, when it was being heavily rerun in syndication, that the show's true cult would begin forming in earnest. Series creator Gene Roddenberry wouldn't create another TV series until 1973.

Of course, from 1969 to 1973, Roddenberry didn't just sit around twiddling his thumbs. After the cancelation of "Star Trek," he decided to quickly lick his wounds, and then get back on the science fiction horse. Roddenberry had been a professional TV writer since the mid-1950s, when he penned scripts for shows like "Highway Patrol" and "Have Gun—Will Travel." "Star Trek" came over a decade into his career, so he wasn't exactly ready to hang up his space hat.

In 1973 and 1974, he created "Genesis II" and "The Questor Tapes," two high-concept shows that, quite sadly, never made it past the pilot phase. Both shows aired only as TV movies, but they both showed promise. It was during the pitch sessions for these shows that Roddenberry invented a new pitching principle that would, he felt, give a clear indicator whether a pitched series would be a success or not. In short, if the "learned" studio heads said it wouldn't work, then he knew it was going to be entertaining.

Roddenberry named this principle "Asimov's Rule" after his friend, celebrated sci-fi author Isaac Asimov. Roddenberry wrote a letter to Asimov in 1973 revealing his coinage of the term, and one can read that letter in David Alexander's 1994 biography "Star Trek Creator."