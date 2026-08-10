Battlestar Galactica's Budget Dramatically Changed The Reboot's Season 1 Plans

The reimagined "Battlestar Galactica" was a flagship program of the Sci-Fi Channel, but by being a 2000s network TV show, it still had to work with a much smaller budget than modern streaming sci-fi series get. Katee Sackhoff, who starred on "Galactica" as Kara Thrace/Starbuck, has said half-seriously (via Syfy) that the catering budget on "The Mandalorian" is the same size as the entire "Battlestar" budget. The budget hardly held back the show's quality, but during "Battlestar Galactica" Season 1, its makers got a quick lesson in the kind of show it could afford to be.

For reference, the series' premise is that humanity is wiped out in a nuclear attack by their robotic creations, the Cylons. So, about 50,000 survivors set aboard a fleet of starships, shepherded by the last remaining Battlestar warship Galactica, to find a new home.

Speaking with Empire in 2016, "Battlestar Galactica" co-creator Ronald D. Moore said the show's creatives initially envisioned that Season 1 would explore the different ships in the fleet, spotlighting the niches of this makeshift community:

"The initial approach was that the show would bring the characters to a variety of ships in the fleet, among them vessels that served as hospitals, prisons, schools, and even malls. We had the idea of the ragtag fleet as our world and our community and we could tell lots of different stories."

The third episode of Season 1, "Bastille Day," followed this mold. Some of the series' main characters visit a prison ship, the Astral Queen, trying to recruit the prisoners as laborers for a mining operation. The prisoners, led by Tom Zarek (Richard Hatch, star of the original "Battlestar Galactica"), want conditions attached — like clean records for themselves.

This episode, per Moore, "almost broke our budget."