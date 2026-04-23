Cult Sci-Fi Series Battlestar Galactica Is Finally Returning To Streaming - For Free

Science fiction fans have something to be excited about. Activate those binge clocks and get comfortable on the couch because "Battlestar Galactica" has found a new streaming home. The best part? It's going to be available for free or through a popular streaming service. One of the best sci-fi TV shows of all time will be readily available at the click of a button very soon.

Paramount has announced that as of Friday, May 1, "Battlestar Galactica" will be available to stream on Paramount+, but that's not all. The series will also be available on Pluto TV, a fantastic free alternative to cable and paid streaming. This is welcome news because, as of this writing, fans either have to pay to watch the show or buy it on Blu-ray/DVD. No longer. Here's a full breakdown of what will be available and where you can stream it:

"Battlestar Galactica: The Miniseries" (Season 1) – Available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV

"Battlestar Galactica" (Season 1 through 4) – Available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV

"Battlestar Galactica: The Plan" – Available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV

"Caprica" Season 1 – Available on Paramount+

The final season of "Battlestar Galactica" led to a spin-off rather than a sequel series in the form of "Caprica," which was short-lived. The show ran for just one season, but it will also be available on Paramount+ come May 1. Unfortunately, that won't be available on Pluto TV, but all four seasons of the show, plus the 2003 miniseries that started it all, will be. That's not bad for the price of free, so long as one is willing to tolerate some ads here and there.