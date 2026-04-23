Cult Sci-Fi Series Battlestar Galactica Is Finally Returning To Streaming - For Free
Science fiction fans have something to be excited about. Activate those binge clocks and get comfortable on the couch because "Battlestar Galactica" has found a new streaming home. The best part? It's going to be available for free or through a popular streaming service. One of the best sci-fi TV shows of all time will be readily available at the click of a button very soon.
Paramount has announced that as of Friday, May 1, "Battlestar Galactica" will be available to stream on Paramount+, but that's not all. The series will also be available on Pluto TV, a fantastic free alternative to cable and paid streaming. This is welcome news because, as of this writing, fans either have to pay to watch the show or buy it on Blu-ray/DVD. No longer. Here's a full breakdown of what will be available and where you can stream it:
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"Battlestar Galactica: The Miniseries" (Season 1) – Available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV
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"Battlestar Galactica" (Season 1 through 4) – Available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV
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"Battlestar Galactica: The Plan" – Available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV
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"Caprica" Season 1 – Available on Paramount+
The final season of "Battlestar Galactica" led to a spin-off rather than a sequel series in the form of "Caprica," which was short-lived. The show ran for just one season, but it will also be available on Paramount+ come May 1. Unfortunately, that won't be available on Pluto TV, but all four seasons of the show, plus the 2003 miniseries that started it all, will be. That's not bad for the price of free, so long as one is willing to tolerate some ads here and there.
Getting Battlestar Galactica is a big win for Paramount+ and Pluto TV
The series, broadly speaking, centers on the sole survivors of a devastating sneak attack by the robot Cylons, who are forced to flee the Twelve Colonies of Mankind aboard their lone remaining capital warship, the Galactica. Pursued by Cylons, some of whom have now taken human form, the last remnants of humanity are in search of the fabled thirteenth colony on a planet called Earth.
It's somewhat surprising that Paramount managed to nab the streaming rights to such a beloved show. Premium TV and movies are what help attract subscribers, and given that Universal Television originally produced this series, Peacock feels like a more natural home. Either way, Paramount+ and Pluto TV will benefit greatly from having this gem of the golden age of television, the early 2000s.
"Battlestar Galactica," which only exists thanks to "Star Wars," originally debuted as a groundbreaking TV series that aired in 1978. It was short-lived but maintained a following. Years later, Ronald D. Moore rebooted it for modern audiences, delivering one of the most acclaimed shows of the 2000s.
The franchise has been dormant for a while now, as the show went off the air in 2009, with "Battlestar Galactica: Blood and Chrome" airing in 2012. However, there have been talks of bringing it back at various points. A new "Battlestar Galactica" movie was being written by Simon Kinberg as of 2020, but updates on that have been few and far between. The same with updates on a potential new series. But now, fans will have the chance to either revisit the show or enjoy it for the first time.
Look for "Battlestar Galactica" on Paramount+ and Pluto TV beginning May 1, 2026.