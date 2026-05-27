Spider-Noir Episode 3 Features The Live-Action Debut Of A Classic Spider-Man Villain

Spoilers for "Spider-Noir" Episode 3 follow.

Sony's upcoming movie "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is set to bring several Spidey villains into the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Mac Gargan (Michael Mando), finally returning after a cameo in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," is debuting as the Scorpion, alongside some B-listers like Tarantula, Boomerang, and Lonnie Lincoln/Tombstone. The latter will be played by rapper Marvin Jones III (stage name Krondon), who also previously played an animated iteration of Tombstone in "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse."

But Jones' live-action debut as Tombstone just got beaten by a few weeks, because another version of Tombstone is also in the new series "Spider-Noir." Lonnie (Abraham Popoola) debuts in Episode 2, "Tread Lightly," when reporter Robbie Robertson (Larmorne Morris) is investigating a Hooverville (remember, "Spider-Noir" is set during the Great Depression). In the following episode "Double Cross," a squad of policemen are deployed to attack the Hooverville residents for squatting.

That's when Lonnie reveals he's more than meets the eye. His skin hardens, shrugging off strikes from the police clubs. He and Flint Marko/Sandman (Jack Huston) join together in defending the poor Hooverville residents from the cops. Unfortunately, Robbie's reporting on this is hijacked by his editor and reframed as "monsters" attacking people and "heroic" cops fighting them off. Both Sandman and Tombstone are traditionally portrayed as super-villains; "Spider-Noir" has turned those reputations into in-universe propaganda.

"Spider-Noir" also eschews Tombstone's classical albinism, instead giving him Popoola's own skin tone. His invulnerability powers are represented by growths along his skin, with forehead markings resembling the typical alien makeup on "Star Trek." However, "Spider-Noir" is far from the first story to reimagine Tombstone.