Forrest Gump Has A John Carpenter Sci-Fi Bomb To Thank For Some Of Its Special Effects

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John Carpenter is a refreshingly candid man. He can be hard on other people's films (like Coralie Fargeat's Oscar-nominated "The Substance"), but he will take his own work to task if it fails to meet his high standards. He was especially disappointed with his remake of "Village of the Damned," and he's spoken at length about the brutal production of "Memoirs of an Invisible Man." The latter project never stood a chance.

"Memoirs of an Invisible Man" was undone the day Chevy Chase's agent at William Morris handed him an unfinished manuscript of Harry F. Saint's sci-fi novel of the same name. The year was 1986, and Chase was on a box office winning streak that had started with 1983's "National Lampoon's Vacation." He was starting to segue from cads to dads, though he was still effective as a womanizing protagonist in films like "Fletch" and "Spies Like Us." Comedy-wise, his chops were as sharp as ever, and while there was constant talk of his poor on-set behavior, all that mattered was the box office.

While he knocked out more hits to appease the studios (e.g. "¡Three Amigos!" and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"), Chase grew more obsessed with "Memoirs of an Invisible Man." He envisioned it as an opportunity to play a more serious character who struggles with the "peril of being invisible — not the fun or joy of it" (as Fangoria quoted him saying in 1992). Screenwriter extraordinaire William Goldman was hired to accommodate the star, but three drafts later Chase balked.

Other writers came and went, but the project finally gained traction when Carpenter came aboard. It proved to be a nightmare production... although it did lead to the development of the visual effects technology that took Lieutenant Dan's (Gary Sinise) legs away in "Forrest Gump!"