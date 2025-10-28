John Carpenter Hated One Of 2024's Best Horror Movies

Critics and essayists love to use the phrase "Master of Horror" to describe director John Carpenter. This is certainly a fair descriptor, as Carpenter has directed some of the most notable horror films of all time. He created masterpieces in the 1970s ("Halloween"), the 1980s ("The Thing"), and the 1990s ("In the Mouth of Madness"). All told, several of Carpenter's best movies have been horror films, and he's also helmed a few horror TV projects besides. The man is often asked about the genre, although he rarely goes into much thematic or intellectual detail during interviews. Instead, Carpenter tends to regard movies in a more workmanlike fashion, concerned more with the craft than the substance.

And speaking of the substance, Carpenter disliked "The Substance."

Indeed, Carpenter met fans at a 2025 Fan Expo event to talk with his many devotees about his career and, in a brief exchange posted on the Fan Expo YouTube channel, Carpenter asked a guest if she liked Coralie Fargeat's 2024 hit body horror film "The Substance." The fan said she loved it, to which Carpenter responded by admitting he hated it. He didn't elaborate much, only to add that he hated everything about it. These are harsh words for a horror film that was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Screenplay, and Best Makeup. (It won for Makeup.) One might think that a horror enthusiast like Carpenter would be glad to have seen such a strange, horrific, bloody movie as "The Substance" be recognized by the Academy — and he might well have been — but he couldn't escape the fact that he simply didn't like the movie. Sadly, no further details were provided on the matter.