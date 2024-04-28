Studio Notes On In The Mouth Of Madness Had Director John Carpenter Shocked

John Carpenter is a filmmaker who boasts several stone-cold classics to his resume. Not only did he more or less invent the modern slasher movie with "Halloween," but he's also responsible for titles such as "Escape From New York," "The Thing," "They Live," "Prince of Darkness," "Big Trouble in Little China," and many more. Carpenter is pretty much retired from feature filmmaking at this point, and his as-of-now final film, "The Ward," isn't so great. However, there's one later-period Carpenter movie that I consider to be one of his best works: "In the Mouth of Madness." It received mixed reviews when it opened in 1994, and it wasn't much of a box office hit, but in my humble opinion, it's pretty damn great — and scary, too.

The film tells the story of famous horror author Sutter Cane, who is like a mash-up of Stephen King and H.P. Lovecraft. When Cane goes missing right before the publication of his latest novel, his publisher hires an insurance investigator (played by the great Sam Neill) to track him down. Neill's character suspects this entire thing is a publicity stunt, but soon his entire perception of reality is turned upside-down when he finds the terrifying details from the missing author's works are bleeding into the real world. It's one of the best Lovecraftian movies that isn't a straightforward Lovecraft adaptation.

As I see it, "In the Mouth of Madness" is a horror classic and I wouldn't change a thing. But according to Carpenter, he got some hair-raising notes on the film from the studio while making the movie.