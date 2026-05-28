Spider-Noir Episode 3 Showcases One Strange New Use For Spider-Sense

Spoilers for "Spider-Noir" Episode 3 to follow.

Spider-Man's Spider-Sense may be invisible, but it's one of his most useful abilities, acting as an early warning against danger. Who knows how many of the Green Goblin's pumpkin bombs Peter Parker has dodged only thanks to his Spider-Sense's early warning.

In real-life, spiders have an uncanny ability to sense danger early thanks to numerous hairs across that body that make them hyper-attuned to their surroundings. Spider-Man's ability is more like a psychic power, one that warns him of incoming threats, making it almost impossible to successfully ambush him... and now, the new series "Spider-Noir" has demonstrated yet another use for it.

In "Spider-Noir" Episode 3 "Double Cross," Nicolas Cage's Ben Reily/the Spider (not Spider-Man) sneaks into the apartment of mob boss Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson). Without getting too bogged down in the details, let's just say Spider needs to take some cash from Silvermane's personal safe for the titular double cross.

To get into the safe, Ben seemingly calls upon his Spider-Sense. There are close-ups of the tumblers inside the safe lock moving, as if Ben is precisely listening to them to gauge the right combination. These shots are rendered and audio-mixed in the same way as earlier scenes of the Spider-Sense in "Spider-Noir."

While the Spider-Sense is clairvoyant, it's more of an impulse. Generally, Spider-Man doesn't actively call upon the sense to scan for danger, it just warns him when said danger erupts. It's certainly not the kind of precognition that can let him divine answers (like, say, the correct combination to a safe) out of thin air.

How does the Spider using his spider-sense as a lockpick track with this?