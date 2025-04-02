Daredevil: Born Again Episode 7 Reveals A Massive Weakness In Matt Murdock's Powers

Daredevil's power set of enhanced senses, reflexes, and agility is a perfect storm, and together with his crimefighting equipment and combat training, it gives him nearly all the tools a street-level superhero could possibly hope for. However, unlike his other senses, his super-touch requires him to, well, touch things to work. This is a big problem in the moments where he has to remove his gloves to use his sense to the fullest, especially when he's in as bad a standing with the city's officials as he is on "Daredevil: Born Again."

Even though Matt Murdock's prints might not be in the system, Mayor Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), who maybe isn't quite as powerful as he appears, is closely overseeing the Muse case, and he's fully aware of Daredevil's civilian identity thanks to their past tussles. As such, if he ever becomes aware of the mysterious extra set of prints in Muse's lair, it's not going to take the highly intelligent villain too long to realize what's going on — and come up with a way to pin this whole thing on Murdock. While this doesn't happen in "Daredevil: Born Again" episode 7 since the Muse storyline is rather decisively closed, the routine ease with which Daredevil uses the hand-reading trick implies that he's been doing that for quite a few times over the years. As such, there's no telling how many fingerprints he's left behind for Kingpin (or other enemies) to potentially find and abuse in the show's future. Get your head in the game, Daredevil!

"Daredevil: Born Again" season 1, episode 7 is now streaming on Disney+.