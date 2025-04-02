Daredevil: Born Again Episode 7 Reveals A Massive Weakness In Matt Murdock's Powers
This article contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" season 1, episode 7.
"Daredevil: Born Again" season 1, episode 7 focuses heavily on the art-themed serial killer Muse (played by "Your Honor" star Hunter Doohan), whose kidnapping of Angela Del Toro (Camila Rodriguez) has finally convinced Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) to resume his Daredevil vigilante identity. Unfortunately, by doing so, Murdock also reveals a massive weakness in his very particular power set.
In a direct continuation of the Muse storyline in "Daredevil: Born Again" episode 6 (an episode that brought back a memorable character from "Hawkeye"), Daredevil infiltrates Muse's lair after their initial encounter is over and the NYPD cops temporarily leave the scene. The hero puts his super-senses to good use by using his ungloved hand to feel his way around the various sketches and papers that the villain left behind. This would all be well and good ... if it wasn't for the fact that he does absolutely nothing to clear his fingerprints from the papers that, again, are part of a crime scene the police is actively investigating. Congratulations, Matt Murdock! You just left evidence that connects you, the guy who just embarrassed a whole bunch of the city's law enforcement by winning the White Tiger (Kamar de los Reyes) case, to the worst in-universe serial killer case since who knows when.
Daredevil's power set is handy, and not always in a good way
Daredevil's power set of enhanced senses, reflexes, and agility is a perfect storm, and together with his crimefighting equipment and combat training, it gives him nearly all the tools a street-level superhero could possibly hope for. However, unlike his other senses, his super-touch requires him to, well, touch things to work. This is a big problem in the moments where he has to remove his gloves to use his sense to the fullest, especially when he's in as bad a standing with the city's officials as he is on "Daredevil: Born Again."
Even though Matt Murdock's prints might not be in the system, Mayor Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), who maybe isn't quite as powerful as he appears, is closely overseeing the Muse case, and he's fully aware of Daredevil's civilian identity thanks to their past tussles. As such, if he ever becomes aware of the mysterious extra set of prints in Muse's lair, it's not going to take the highly intelligent villain too long to realize what's going on — and come up with a way to pin this whole thing on Murdock. While this doesn't happen in "Daredevil: Born Again" episode 7 since the Muse storyline is rather decisively closed, the routine ease with which Daredevil uses the hand-reading trick implies that he's been doing that for quite a few times over the years. As such, there's no telling how many fingerprints he's left behind for Kingpin (or other enemies) to potentially find and abuse in the show's future. Get your head in the game, Daredevil!
"Daredevil: Born Again" season 1, episode 7 is now streaming on Disney+.