5 Forgotten '80s Western TV Shows That Still Hold Up Today

Though the Western genre was a shadow of its former heyday in the 1950s and '60s, it still maintained a relatively steady presence on television in the '80s. Long-running shows like "Little House on the Prairie" continued on into the decade while 1989's "Lonesome Dove" stands as one of the best miniseries of all time. Shows like these kept the Western genre alive in the public eye as its major cinematic projects became fewer and farther in between. And as Westerns see a resurgence in the streaming era, there are plenty of overlooked '80s Western shows that deserve a revisit.

For this list, we're focusing on the series that aren't as widely or fondly remembered as the '80s' more enduring Westerns. Many of these shows only lasted a single or short number of seasons, unable to find a sustainable audience despite their quality. Decades later, genre fans would do well to seek these titles out, with each a bit of a diamond in the obscure rough. These are five forgotten '80s Western TV series that still hold up today and are well worth checking out.