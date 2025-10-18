Russell Crowe And Nicholas Hoult's Criminally Underseen Western Is A Must-Watch On Hulu

Westerns aren't exactly at the height of their appeal in 2025, but interest is increasing in a post-"Yellowstone" world. As such, you might be intrigued to hear that Hulu is hosting one of the best and most under-seen Westerns of recent years with the Russell Crowe and Nicholas Hoult-starring "True History of the Kelly Gang." But this isn't your typical Western; the film is based on Peter Carey's 2000 novel of the same name, which (oddly, given the book and film's title) presents a fictionalized take on the life of Australian outlaw Edward "Ned" Kelly and his gang.

We've had some great Westerns even in the last decade, but the genre has mostly been considered dead since the 1970s. Now, with Taylor Sheridan and his bewilderingly expansive slate of Paramount+ shows almost single-handedly restoring interest in the genre, Westerns are cool again. As audiences continue to watch Sheridan series in earnest, Netflix is prepping its own "Yellowstone" replacement "The Abandons." So, while we wait to see if that project can reach the heights of its Paramount counterpart, there's "True History of the Kelly Gang" just waiting to be wrangled from the bushes over on Hulu.

Directed by Justin Kurzel and scripted by Shaun Grant, the film follows bushranger Ned Kelly (George MacKay) — a folk hero in his native Aus — as he and his band of outlaws try to evade capture in the 1870s. We see Kelly during his childhood, where he makes a mortal enemy in Charlie Hunnam's English lawman Sergeant O'Neil, and also in his adult life, where he clashes with another limey lout in the form of Hoult's police constable Fitzpatrick. As for Crowe, he plays the bushranger Harry Power, who mentors young Ned and teaches him the basics of what would, in time, become his lawless lifestyle.