Kelly Reilly And Idris Elba Teamed Up For This 2016 Action Movie We All Forgot About

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Idris Elba is a beloved actor, from his days on "Luther" to his work in movies like "The Suicide Squad," and everything in between. Kelly Reilly, meanwhile, plays the much-beloved Beth Dutton on "Yellowstone" and, more recently, the spin-off "Dutton Ranch." She's a big part of one of television's biggest franchises. One might think pairing these two would result in what the kids might call a banger. In the case of the 2016 action movie "Bastille Day," it did not.

Directed by James Watkins, who also directed one of the darkest horror movies ever, "Eden Lake," which also starred Reilly, "Bastille Day" was a pretty big misfire at the time of its release. But a lot of that had to do with unfortunate circumstances rather than audiences purely turning on the movie itself. But because it was such a commercial failure in its day, it kind of just came and went, largely forgotten by the movie-going public.

The movie centers on a young pickpocket (Richard Madden) and an unruly CIA agent (Elba) who team up on an anti-terrorist mission in France. It was released as "The Take" in the United States, which led to some marketing confusion. But that was really just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this movie's problems and why it was ultimately relegated to relative obscurity, in large part.

For one, "Bastille Day"/"The Take" is far from a critical darling. It holds a 49% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes to go with a sour 42% audience rating. The broad consensus is that this isn't some gem that got buried. It was more of a middling, run-of-the-mill actioner.