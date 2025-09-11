Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Starred In One Of The Darkest Horror Movies Ever

I remember being incredibly skeptical when it was announced that Watkins would be helming the remake of Christian Tafdrup's Danish thriller "Speak No Evil." It almost seemed like a fool's errand to potentially water down one of the bleakest horror movies of the 2020s thus far, but after seeing "Eden Lake," it became easy to see how he came to tackle the project. Watkins' brutality smartly weaves class, peer pressure, and cycles of violence in a vicious survival thriller package that evokes the grimy sadism of "Straw Dogs" and "Deliverance." It's a much more interesting film than the "screw them kids" backwoods horror movie I was anticipating. "Eden Lake" received great reviews upon its initial release, yet there was an air of controversy surrounding it — not so much because of the prolonged torture sequences, but because of its statements about class.

"Eden Lake" was considered by some critics to be a nihilistic condemnation of the British working class that went too far. It's an easy read to make considering the film, on its surface, is about a pretty well-off couple becoming the source of cruelty once they've entered the lower class-occupied countryside. But "Eden Lake" is much more nuanced than that. It's a terrifying film about every party making the wrong decisions, which leads to even further cruelty. As audience members, we can see all of the ways in which this could have been avoided. The couple isn't squeaky clean here, as Steve not only digs his heels in, he also takes to breaking and entering into one of their houses as some kind of reclamation of his masculinity.

Reilly is great in this because, unlike Fassbender's Steve, she plays a schoolteacher who understands the complexity of emotional imbalance in adolescents. She's the most rational character in the film, so it's devastating to see her witness such increasingly disturbing acts that shatter her world. Even the children aren't all presented as sadistic, bloodthirsty monsters. They know they're in too deep at a certain point, and you see their consciences working overtime as they continue to lash out against their detractors.

Within all of the genre checkpoints of "Eden Lake" is another horrific underpinning about the nature of accountability. The film's opening sees Jenny and Steve stop by an outdoor restaurant, where some kids are running around. Steve's instinct is to tell his potential spouse that they ought to be slapped, only to have the parent's smack across their child's face kill the sentence in its tracks. It mirrors the cruel finale in an interesting way that I dare not spoil. Let's just say Watkins' nihilistic series of events leaves you feeling worse than you came in. And it hurts so much more because of Reilly giving such a vulnerable performance that's hard to shake.

"Eden Lake" is currently streaming on Prime Video, Hoopla, and Kanopy.