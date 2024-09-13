Speak No Evil Remake Director Explains Why The Ending Is So Different From The Original [Exclusive]

The 2022 film shows the unsuspecting couple submitting to the sadistic cruelty of their new "friends" until the very end, while "Speak No Evil" 2024 features the couple pushing back. "In my mind, particularly with these American characters, I felt that once it was all out there and it's no longer about politeness — when you're confronted with a gun — I felt these characters, Ben and Louise, they've got to at least try to do something," says Watkins. "To run, to hide, to whatever. I thought that was an American mindset."

Watkins is right. The unfortunate reality is that given the constant threat of gun violence in America, many of us have developed a subconscious practice of risk assessment with every new person we meet. "When confronted with mortal danger and their child, I wanted that, but also, I wanted to say, thematically, a different thing, which is, there is polite society and that theme, but the converse of polite society is that none of us really are used to violence," he elaborated. He's right again. We might be aware of the constant threat of violence, but until it happens to us directly, can we ever truly be prepared? He questions, "In our civilized world, when we're confronted with violence, how do we react?"

This thought process allows "Speak No Evil" to become not just a successful horror thriller, but also a thought exercise for the audience at home. Would you ignore red flags for the sake of politeness? Will a gun be what makes you recognize the severity of a situation? As much as we in the audience think we know what we'd do in a similar situation, until we're actually there, there's no way of predicting how we'll respond.

We spoke about "Speak No Evil" on today's episode of the /Film Daily podcast, which features my full interviews with Watkins and McAvoy:

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts, and send your feedback, questions, comments, concerns, and mailbag topics to us at bpearson@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention your e-mail on the air.