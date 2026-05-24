Sci-Fi Author Andy Weir Would Rewrite This Controversial TV Show Finale

Do you, like me, hate the "Game of Thrones" series finale? We're in great company, because best-selling author Andy Weir feels the same way.

The writer behind "The Martian" and "Project Hail Mary" did a Reddit "ask me anything," or AMA, back in 2021 when the latter book was released (and long before "Project Hail Mary" got adapted into a hit 2026 movie starring Ryan Gosling). Obviously, Weir addressed a lot of topics in his AMA, but what we're talking about is a question from u/homerj35: "Hi Andy! If you could rewrite the ending to any book/movie which book/movie would you choose?"

Weir was unequivocal in his answer, save for a small typo. "Can I pick TV shows instead? I'm going to say yes," Weir responded. "I would rewrite the entire final season of 'Gam [sic] of Thrones.' That's a given."

To be fair, Weir did continue this train of thought, saying, "But more importantly: I would have changed the ending of 'Breaking Bad' to have Walter [White, played by Bryan Cranston] get away, and I would have changed the end of 'Dexter' to reveal that Dexter [Morgan, played by Michael C. Hall] is at the logging camp because he's tracking Walter, who is hiding out there."

I'm here to consider the "Game of Thrones" of it all, though (even though, frankly, that's a pretty funny crossover idea for "Breaking Bad" and "Dexter"). I'll admit, right now, that I am not personally an enormous fan of Weir's prose — it skews a little more towards mathematical equations than I'd honestly like — but maybe he should take a crack at rewriting that last season of "Game of Thrones." He does know how to craft a good story.