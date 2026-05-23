The Mandalorian And Grogu Shares One Key Scene In Common With The Last Of Us
Dank farrik! Spoilers follow for both "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" and "The Last of Us."
It's funny how much franchise crossover there is in the most unexpected places. Up until now, the only connective tissue between the galaxy far, far away in "The Mandalorian and Grogu" and the post-apocalyptic nightmare of "The Last of Us" was the fact that Pedro Pascal just so happens to have starred in both properties. Otherwise, the fungus-riddled world overtaken by hordes of infected doesn't exactly share much in common with the space opera of "Star Wars" ... discounting Grand Admiral Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) reanimated Night Trooper army from "Ahsoka," at least.
That changes in a big way with "The Mandalorian and Grogu." The blockbuster spin-off of the Disney+ series hasn't exactly been the most critically well-received "Star Wars" movie around (you can read my review for /Film here), but it would be a mistake to say that it has nothing whatsoever to offer. While much of the story tends to spin its wheels and bring nothing new to the table, one somewhat inspired sequence later in the film actually manages to take a big detour and deliver something truly unexpected.
After Din Djarin is put out of commission from a poisonous bite by a Dragonsnake on the planet of Nal Hutta, what unfolds is an extended bit of downtime where Grogu takes the lead. He tends after his comatose father figure, finds shelter in an unforgiving environment, and cleverly avoids enemy patrols until Mando recovers.
Remind you of anything? Both the original "The Last of Us" game and Season 1 of the HBO series depict a very similar set of circumstances. When Joel is put out of commission in the wintery wilds of Colorado, Ellie — like Grogu — saves the day.
The Mandalorian and Grogu puts its own twist on a famous The Last of Us scene -- but is it as effective?
Everyone needs a little help sometimes — even our most capable heroes. Not unlike Joel Miler (voiced by Troy Baker in the game and portrayed by Pedro Pascal in the adaptation) in "The Last of Us," Din Djarin basically spends his days as an unstoppable machine who can mow down entire groups of enemies at the drop of a hat. Of course, Mando has the benefit of a set of Beskar armor to make him impervious to most dangers ... so, when "The Mandalorian and Grogu" finally takes this strength away from him, his helplessness allows our lovable sidekick to prove his worth.
It's a fairly common genre trope that, similarly to "The Mandalorian and Grogo," "The Last of Us" uses to its benefit. Joel's stabbing injury forces young Ellie (voiced by Ashley Johnson and played by Bella Ramsey) to take on a role she's completely ill-equipped to handle. The threat of the raiders surrounding them is bad enough, but the freezing temperatures, heavy snow, and lack of resources in the Colorado setting means that Joel's survival is far from a guarantee.
Unlike "The Mandalorian and Grogu," however, this abrupt interlude is a massive moment in Ellie's arc. Her ability to navigate such terrifying circumstances plays a huge role throughout the rest of the story, while Joel owes his life to this annoying girl who saved him — and whom he subsequently goes on to rescue from a group of cannibals in the story's most harrowing chapter. For Grogu, this is mostly just an excuse to manage cheap laughs (like when he Force-pushes Mando into his makeshift shelter that's a tad too small), act cutesy, and spin some wheels before the final act.
The Mandalorian and Grogu could learn a thing or two from The Last of Us
As much fun as we're having with the Pedro Pascal of it all, it goes without saying that "The Last of Us" and "The Mandalorian and Grogu" are two very different properties trying to do two very different things ... but that doesn't mean there isn't any overlap whatsoever between them. Pascal's casting in both franchises strikes right to the heart of a simple truth: The star is extraordinarily adept at playing a "lone wolf and the cub" relationship with a younger, more naïve character. While one operates with a tone that's decidedly more family-friendly than the other, it's worth examining why this dynamic works so well and, more importantly, what "Star Wars" could learn from its HBO rival.
No matter what you may feel about "The Last of Us" series, it's undeniable that the Joel and Ellie relationship works in large part due to the sky-high stakes at work in the zombie apocalypse story. Throughout Season 1 and the beginning of Season 2, both characters genuinely feel like they're in danger and that tomorrow isn't guaranteed. As a result, they both need to rely on each other more than they'd ever like. That's exactly why the "Lakeside Resort" chapter of the game hits as hard as it does. When "The Mandalorian and Grogu" attempts to recreate a similar sense of tension, it mostly falls flat. Killing off characters isn't the only way to keep audiences invested, of course, but did anyone above the age of 10 truly believe Din Djarin or even Grogu were in mortal danger at any point? The difference between the two stories couldn't be more stark.
"The Mandalorian and Grogu" is now playing in theaters.