The Mandalorian And Grogu Shares One Key Scene In Common With The Last Of Us

Dank farrik! Spoilers follow for both "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" and "The Last of Us."

It's funny how much franchise crossover there is in the most unexpected places. Up until now, the only connective tissue between the galaxy far, far away in "The Mandalorian and Grogu" and the post-apocalyptic nightmare of "The Last of Us" was the fact that Pedro Pascal just so happens to have starred in both properties. Otherwise, the fungus-riddled world overtaken by hordes of infected doesn't exactly share much in common with the space opera of "Star Wars" ... discounting Grand Admiral Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) reanimated Night Trooper army from "Ahsoka," at least.

That changes in a big way with "The Mandalorian and Grogu." The blockbuster spin-off of the Disney+ series hasn't exactly been the most critically well-received "Star Wars" movie around (you can read my review for /Film here), but it would be a mistake to say that it has nothing whatsoever to offer. While much of the story tends to spin its wheels and bring nothing new to the table, one somewhat inspired sequence later in the film actually manages to take a big detour and deliver something truly unexpected.

After Din Djarin is put out of commission from a poisonous bite by a Dragonsnake on the planet of Nal Hutta, what unfolds is an extended bit of downtime where Grogu takes the lead. He tends after his comatose father figure, finds shelter in an unforgiving environment, and cleverly avoids enemy patrols until Mando recovers.

Remind you of anything? Both the original "The Last of Us" game and Season 1 of the HBO series depict a very similar set of circumstances. When Joel is put out of commission in the wintery wilds of Colorado, Ellie — like Grogu — saves the day.