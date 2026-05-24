One Of 2026's Boldest Horror Movies Is A Must-Watch On Paramount Plus

This post contains spoilers for "Slanted."

Body horror has always been about metamorphosis. These changes can be literal, like in Coralie Fargeat's "The Substance" or bring irreversible changes to the psyche, like in David Cronenberg's "Videodrome." While this subgenre is inherently subversive, the premise of Amy Wang's body horror-comedy, "Slanted," is bound to stir up controversy. And you can now watch it on Paramount+. In "Slanted," Chinese-American teen Joan (Shirley Chen) undergoes an experimental ethnic modification surgery to fit skewed beauty standards that reward whiteness. This is a slippery slope, given that a person of color voluntarily seeks out the homogeneity (and social acceptance) that comes with whiteness to evade racial discrimination and prejudice.

That said, Wang handles her ambitious feature debut with grace, weaving a scathing satire that attempts to comprehend the nuances of the Asian-American experience. "The Substance" tackled the horror inherent in ageism, and how repulsively commonplace it is in an industry that celebrates and fetishizes youth at the same time. Although "Slanted" also deals with the dangers of narrow societal beauty standards, race is placed at the forefront of Joan's coming-of-age experience. Such a subject naturally elicits discomfort, especially when we see how Joan's self-loathing has been actively shaped by frequent microaggressions and the invisible pressure to assimilate into a certain brand of American values.

After Joan undergoes the ethnic modification surgery, she calls herself Jo Hunt — a new identity played by Mckenna Grace. But what does this simulated identity mean in terms of Joan's sense of self, and how does it alter her worldview? "Slanted" makes a sincere attempt to dissect these themes, but only manages to scrape the surface. Even so, the film's blunt satire is scathing enough to raise pertinent questions about beauty standards and its twisted relationship with social currency.