Why The Mandalorian And Grogu's Main Villain Looks So Familiar

This article contains spoilers for "The Mandalorian and Grogu."

For the first time in nearly seven years, we've got a new "Star Wars" movie in theaters. The film in question is "The Mandalorian and Grogu," which brings the bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his adopted son Grogu to the big screen after three seasons of "The Mandalorian" on Disney+. Naturally, that means they have a new villain to contend with as well. Several of them, actually, but the baddie that sets the whole thing in motion is one who might look familiar for a few reasons.

Directed by Jon Favreau, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" takes place some time after "The Mandalorian" Season 3 on the "Star Wars" timeline. The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. So, the New Republic enlists Din and Grogu to take down some of these Imperial remnants. The one at the center of the story's central mission is Lord Janu, played by Jonny Coyne.

There are quite a few villainous characters in the "Star Wars" galaxy and, relative to someone like Palpatine or Darth Vader, Lord Janu is a little unassuming at first. He just seems like a run-of-the-mill guy running a crooked operation on a seedy planet. Even the Hutts appear more menacing on the surface and end up being the bigger threat by the time the movie's third act rolls around. But Janu's ties to the Empire make him a meaningful threat nonetheless.

Mando and Grogu ultimately manage to bring him into custody, choosing to bring him in warm rather than cold, given the information that he can provide to the New Republic is very valuable. As for why Janu looks familiar? Well, for one, this isn't the first time we've seen him in "Star Wars."