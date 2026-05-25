The Mandalorian And Grogu Confirms One Thing About The Future Of Star Wars

Throughout the Disney era of "Star Wars," there's been a debate amongst fans about what exactly "Star Wars" is. This started when movies like "Rogue One" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story" came out and they broke away from several franchise traditions by not including opening text crawls or even Jedi. Then, as we started getting more and more TV shows, series like "Andor" and "Skeleton Crew" pushed the boundaries of what kind of stories could exist in this universe.

Regardless of what you think does or does not fit the "Star Wars" mold, one thing is undeniable — "Star Wars" is John Williams. Ever since 1977, Williams' music has been instrumental in building "Star Wars" into what it is, even if the composer doesn't actually watch his "Star Wars" movies once they're all finished. Even the worst "Star Wars" film can be turned into a grand piece of cinematic spectacle with some John Williams magic. Indeed, no matter how much hatred the prequels get, the consensus is that Williams did some of the best musical work of the franchise on those movies, particularly the trifecta of "Duel of the Fates," "Across the Stars," and "Battle of the Heroes."

Unfortunately, there's no getting around the fact that John Williams won't be with us forever. When that happens, "Star Wars," music, cinema, and art at large will have lost a great figure whose contributions are legendary. Still, "The Mandalorian and Grogu," despite its many glaring flaws, does prove one thing: "Star Wars" will be fine even after Williams is gone. The musical baton has already been picked up, and with every new "Star Wars" movie and TV show, another composer adds their own perspective and magic to a galaxy far, far away.