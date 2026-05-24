The Mandalorian And Grogu Breaks A Fundamental George Lucas Star Wars Tradition

"The Mandalorian and Grogu" is here, bringing the first "Star Wars" movie to theaters in seven years. Unfortunately, the response is quite mixed. /Film's own reviewer called the film the most mundane and dull "Star Wars" movie. This is in no small part due to how much the film feels like a couple of episodes of TV stitched together.

Indeed, this is the biggest problem with "The Mandalorian and Grogu," and its TV-ness impacts every aspect of the film, including how it breaks a cardinal rule of "Star Wars" at the very start.

You see, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" has opening credits.

This feels incredibly odd in a "Star Wars" movie. The lack of opening credits was one of the small but essential decisions George Lucas made for the first film back in 1977 that made the original trilogy so unique and groundbreaking.

The film even starts with a teaser act straight out of a TV show that ends with a title drop. Sure, it's a cool sequence involving Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu killing a whole bunch of former imperials and destroying AT-ATs on a mountain range, like Hannibal crossing the Alps with elephants. Still, having 15 or so minutes of runtime before the film's title drops, only to then get an opening credits sequence with the name of the main cast playing during a montage of ships arriving at a rebel base, is strange.

It might be an homage to spaghetti westerns, maybe even a tribute to M*A*S*H. Or it might be a way to signify that this is very much a TV show turned into a movie. Regardless, it feels like "The Mandalorian and Grogu" breaking away from nearly 50 years of "Star Wars" tradition — and not in a good way.